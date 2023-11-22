Cavs star Darius Garland is a 'freaky' offensive talent according to former Celtics big-man Brian Scalabrine

The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding a four-game winning streak despite key players such as Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell missing action for the Cavs

A large part of the Cavs' success is guard Darius Garland. Former NBA big-man Brian Scalabrine broke down Garland's game, calling him a “freaky offensive talent” on SiriusXM NBA Radio:

The @Cavs got a big road win in Philadelphia last night!@Scalabrine tells @TheFrankIsola why he's been impressed with their recent play#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WbbwljJxuN — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 22, 2023

Garland is averaging 21 points per game for the Cavs this season, but has put up 28, 26, and 32 in his last three games – wins over the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Scalabrine also talked about the team's improved passing, “it's the pocket pass is to Jarrett Allen in the right spot. It's Mobley getting the ball deep in the post at the right spot. I do think that their passing and execution, it makes it a lot easier for those guys to go to work.”

The Cavs will need Garland and the others to continue their high level of play. The team will be without Mitchell (hamstring) again against the Miami Heat. Isaac Okoro (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle) and Ricky Rubio (personal) are also going to miss Wednesday's game for the Cavs.

Rubio's absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Cleveland is giving Rubio as much time as possible to prioritize and focus on his mental well-being. But it's also worth noting that Caris LeVert (knee) is a game-time decision while Dean Wade (ankle) is considered doubtful, further limiting Cleveland's capacity depth-wise.

Amid their 4-game winning streak, the Cavs now sit in seventh place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.