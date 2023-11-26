Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff responds to criticisms of Cleveland's elevated court after Heat guard Dru Smith suffered a major knee injury

The Miami Heat were dealt a brutal injury blow as backup point guard Dru Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith has been one of the team's main options behind the aging Kyle Lowry and now, their depth is taking a hit. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that the Cavs' court is “a hazard,” according to Ira Winderman of the Miami Sun-Sentinel:

“Erik Spoelstra on the elevated court and ledge in Cleveland that led to Dru Smith's season-ending knee injury, “Maybe this is something that can be addressed with the league moving forward. I doubt anything will change with the floor. It is a hazard in our mind and probably in a lot of other teams' minds, too.”‘

Now Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff has responded to the complaints about the elevated court, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“J.B. Bickerstaff on Cleveland's elevated court: “Our guys are comfortable playing here. We haven't had any incidents because of how our floor is built. I could see how opponents who aren't used to it could see it as a distraction, but we haven't had any problems with it”‘

While it wasn't caused because of the floor, the Cavs have been dealing with injuries to Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert among others. On Saturday night, Cavs star Darius Garland went down with an injury against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was ruled doubtful to return with a neck strain.

A neck strain isn't the worst news, though it depends on the severity of the injury. Either way, the Cavs will keep a watchful eye on their star point guard and determine when he can return to action.