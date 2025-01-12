Throughout the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the NBA. Much of that can be attributed to Cleveland's dynamic bench, which gives the Cavs a spoil of riches in their rotations. However, diving deeper into Cleveland's mob, you'll quickly notice that Max Strus, a staple in the Cavs' starting lineup last season, is a member.

That might seem surprising after Strus gave a definitive yes on his status as a starter last year. Even more so when, initially, the plan was for him to regain that starting status after Strus's minute restriction after a nagging ankle injury was lifted. However, with how Cleveland has been rolling, it’s unclear if Strus will regain that role this season. That decision doesn’t have anything to do with his play. Instead, it's because what Strus is bringing to the team in his current role has helped fuel the Cavs' on-court success.

“I’m not committed to [Strus continuing to come off the bench], but I love it,” said Kenny Atkinson after Cleveland’s win over the Toronto Raptors. “In a sense, he’s just such a great spark of energy. But I think this spot is going to be matchup-based. It’s going to be who’s in rhythm? Who are we playing? So there’s nothing set in stone with that, but he’s played great in that sixth-man role.”

Max Strus has been huge during the Cavs' 12-game winning streak

To Atkinson's credit, Strus has been sensational as a member of Cleveland's bench mob. In nine appearances, Strus has averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. He has also connected on 38.8% of his three-point attempts this year, giving the Cavs even more spacing. Those numbers are all from Strus coming off the bench, making it even more impressive. However, in Cleveland's last two games, including a statement win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Strus was critical for the Cavs.

Strus went 5-6 from beyond the arc with 17 points and five assists in Cleveland’s win over Oklahoma City. He followed it up with 12 points the following night on 4-7 shooting from three to help a lifeless team get rolling against the lowly Raptors. The consistency, energy, and edge Strus brings to the Cavs is priceless. It's what has fueled their 12-game winning streak and why Atkinson has hesitated to change Strus's current role.

“All the cliches that people have been saying about him in this league forever [are true],” Atkinson said. “He plays like the guy that’s still trying to make the league. I feel like he’s a guy on a two-way path. That’s how hard he plays. There’s no privilege in his game. It’s all toughness and grit. [He’s a] winning, winning player.”

Can Max Strus become Cleveland's super-charged Sixth Man?

Before Strus made his regular season debut, Atkinson admitted to the media he was anxious to see Strus play. Strus missed most of the preseason with a hip injury, and after suffering a high ankle sprain, Strus missed nearly the first 30 games of the Cav's regular season.

That missed time didn't allow Strus to find comfort and familiarity in Atkinson's offensive system. It was also hard for Atkinson since he wanted a better feel for Strus as a player. The only way that would happen was with on-court reps.

Thankfully, Atkinson's anxiety was put at ease when Strus eventually debuted. However, that same anxiety was annihilated once it became clear how naturally Strus fit into how the Cavs function on offense.

The Cavs have outscored opponents by 10.0 points per 100 possessions with a 125.7 offensive rating (99th percentile) when Strus is on the floor. His movement off-ball has allowed him to seamlessly fit into what the team is doing offensively. As was the case for most of last season, it’s what Strus does aside from being a three-point shooter that makes him so valuable.

That value leads to an easy three-pointer. It can also lead to Strus finding an easy assist from an open teammate elsewhere. Clearly, Strus's fit so far has been seamless, and the swingman continues to thrive no matter what Atkinson needs from him.

“Kenny's been great,” Strus said to ClutchPoints. “He gives us the confidence to be ourselves and play basketball how we want. He pushes us to play the right way.

“I think that's something that I'm pretty good at: playing basketball right away by moving the ball, swinging the ball, and playing off each other. That's what he believes in, what I believe in, and how I built my career. So, I think we meshed together pretty well. I'm happy to be playing for him.”