As the Cavs prepare to take on the Pistons in the In-Season Tournament, Cleveland could be without numerous key players

After an arduous four-game road trip with stops in Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Portland and San Francisco, the Cleveland Cavaliers are back home. Sure, playing at home against the lowly Detroit Pistons is excellent for any team, the Cavs included. But Cleveland is only 1-3 within the confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season, which is surprising considering how dominant they were at home last year.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently told ClutchPoints that much of it is due to the injuries the Cavs have dealt with this year. Like Kuzco, players in and out of the lineup have thrown off Cleveland's groove. So, when facing a Pistons team that has only won a single game on the road, the Cavs will want to set the narrative straight. Unfortunately, it will not require Donovan Mitchell to be transformed into a Llama to help his team find humility and, in turn, their groove. Instead, it's the second verse, like the first as Cleveland deals with yet another litany of injuries.

Cavs injuries

Heading into their home matchup against the Pistons, the Cavs are going to be without Isaac Okoro (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle), Ricky Rubio (personal) and Isaiah Mobley (G League). While it was expected for Rubio to remain away while he focused on his mental health and for Mobley to be on the road with the Cleveland Charge, the lack of Jerome and Okoro again is a huge blow.

Okoro has now missed six games in a row after posting five points and two assists in an early November loss to the Indiana Pacers. The team has yet to place a concrete timetable on Okoro's recovery, but they're hoping he will return sooner rather than later. Jerome, meanwhile, hasn't touched the court for the Cavs since their season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he had two points and three assists in nine minutes of action. Since then, Jerome has missed ten straight games for Cleveland. With no update on his return timetable, it seems unlikely that the 26-year-old guard is close to suiting up.

While not having Okoro is a bigger blow than being with Jerome, things become even tougher for the Cavs health-wise when the injury bug is hurting them at the top. Darius Garland (neck) and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) are questionable for Cleveland against Detroit. After suffering a neck strain, Garland missed Cleveland's latest win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It's unclear when it happened, but considering the last time Garland took the floor for the Cavs was against the Sacramento Kings, it could be around then. Meanwhile, Mitchell has been dealing with a nagging hamstring and heavy minute loads to start the season, and unless he's shut down for a long-term stint, he will deal with it all year.

While Cleveland should be fine without so many key players, considering they still have Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus and Caris LeVert, the inability to stay healthy is concerning. It could, of course, hurt Cleveland's chances of going far in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. But, more importantly, it hamstrings the Cavs' ability to build continuity with their stars and roleplayers and figure out their identity this season. Sure, there's still plenty of time to figure things out for Cleveland. But it has to be frustrating for the Cavs and their coaching staff to solve what feels like an unanswerable question.