Ja Morant did exactly what many expected after the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.

In a moment that felt both personal and inevitable, Morant took to Instagram, sharing a photo of the two in an embrace. His caption read, “Shi tough but we 🔒 forever. ♾ go be great brudda @_dbane1” The emotion behind his words was simple but powerful, reflecting the deep bond they built during their years together on and off the court.

Memphis finalized a blockbuster move that sent Desmond Bane to Orlando. In return, the Grizzlies received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, along with a treasure chest of draft picks that included the 16th overall pick in 2025, unprotected first-round selections in 2026, 2028, and 2030, and a top-two protected pick swap in 2029.

Orlando made the move with one goal in mind. They wanted to elevate their rising core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. After finishing at .500 last season and suffering a first-round exit, the Magic believed Bane’s skill set was exactly what they needed to take the next step.

Memphis, on the other hand, saw this as an opportunity to reset. After falling to the Thunder in a first-round sweep and facing stalled growth, the Grizzlies decided to pivot. The move provided them with flexibility, veteran depth, and valuable draft capital to build for the future.

Bane was originally drafted 30th overall by Boston in 2020 but was immediately traded to Memphis on draft night. What followed was five seasons of steady growth and consistent production that turned him into one of the league’s most reliable two-way players.

In his five years with the Grizzlies, Bane played 313 games. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game across his Memphis career. Last season, Bane elevated his numbers even further, averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-5 guard's growth was not only statistical. He broke franchise records, including setting Memphis’ single-season mark for made three-pointers in 2022. He delivered a career-high 49 points in December 2023 and became one of the league’s most dangerous catch-and-shoot threats. Memphis rewarded him in 2023 with a five-year, $207 million contract extension that underscored his importance to the franchise.

Bane earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2021. He was also invited to participate in the 2022 NBA Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend, a nod to his growing reputation as one of the league’s top shooters. In the 2022 playoffs, Bane played a key role, including a memorable 34-point outing in Game 4 against Minnesota. He averaged 18.8 points per game throughout that postseason run.

He finished his Memphis tenure as a career 41% shooter from deep. His ability to stretch defenses and contribute on both ends made him invaluable during the Grizzlies’ rise over the last half-decade.

The partnership between Morant and Bane became the identity of Memphis basketball. Their styles complemented one another perfectly. Morant’s electric drives opened up space, while Bane’s shooting punished opponents who dared to collapse on Morant’s attacks.

With the two leading the way, Memphis reached the playoffs in four out of five seasons. They set a franchise record by winning 56 games in the 2021-22 season and advanced to the second round. Though they eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors, that playoff run marked the beginning of the Grizzlies establishing themselves as a Western Conference contender.

Their chemistry fueled some of the most exciting basketball Memphis had seen. At their best, opposing defenses struggled to keep up with the pace and precision the Grizzlies executed night after night.

In Orlando, Bane brings exactly what the Magic have been missing. In the regular season, Orlando ranked near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting, connecting on just 31.8% from deep. Bane’s career average of 41% instantly addresses that weakness.

Beyond his shooting, Bane offers strong perimeter defense and secondary playmaking. With Banchero and Wagner carrying much of the scoring load, Bane is expected to slot in as a high-level third scoring option while providing stability on both ends of the floor. His playoff experience will also be invaluable to a young Magic squad looking to advance deeper into the postseason.

While the Grizzlies lose Bane’s production, they gain flexibility. Caldwell-Pope brings championship experience and perimeter defense. Anthony adds youth, scoring punch, and a steady hand off the bench. More importantly, the massive haul of draft picks gives Memphis the assets to retool or swing for bigger moves in the coming years.

With Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. still in place, the Grizzlies are not stepping away from contention entirely. Instead, they are choosing to reshape the foundation around their stars.

Despite all the business decisions that come with professional basketball, Morant’s post shows that some connections transcend rosters. They entered the league together, grew as teammates, and built something special in Memphis. Even as Bane starts his next chapter in Orlando, Morant’s message reminds everyone that the bond between them remains strong.

This trade reshaped the path for both teams. Memphis now holds the keys to rebuild with flexibility and opportunity. Orlando makes a bold push to rise in the East with Bane’s arrival. And while Morant and Bane take different roads, their shared story in Memphis will always be part of what defines them.