For most of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was being held in check by the Indiana Pacers defense, and it looked like the Oklahoma City Thunder were about to go down 3-1 in the series. Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2025 NBA MVP, managed to find a way to unlock himself in the clutch, however. The Thunder decided to target Aaron Nesmith in screening actions, and Gilgeous-Alexander feasted, scoring 15 of OKC's final 16 points in the final frame en route to an ever-crucial 111-104 victory to even up the series.

Gilgeous-Alexander showed the world why he's the MVP of the league. He managed to get the job done for the Thunder when they needed him the most, and he did so by utilizing perhaps the biggest weapon in his offensive arsenal — the midrange shot — which Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady praised him for.

“I think he's incredible. Because he's the MVP of the league, I think he's really put a spotlight on, ‘Yo, you ain't got to shoot all those threes.' We can get here in the in-between game and make something happen. When the game gets tough, I could play around the free-throw line and get to my spot. I don't have to get here and create anything off the dribble to shoot a three,” McGrady said in an appearance on the The Young Man and the Three podcast.

” He's playing basketball the way Kobe [Bryant] played it, the way [Michael Jordan] played it. In between game is what I see from Shai… He's not settling for threes.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets it done for the Thunder

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the background
How Thunder’s Jalen Williams ‘declared himself’ as a future star during rookie seasonJosue Pavon ·
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault speaks to the media after the Thunder lose to the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Why Thunder’s Mark Daigneault is treating Game 4 ‘like a loss’ ahead of Game 5Josue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stresses ‘need’ to improve despite Game 4 winJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Thunder, Pacers facing history in NBA Finals Game 5Tomer Azarly ·
Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls, Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA FInals
Bulls’ Matas Buzelis reacts to Thunder-Pacers NBA FinalsTomer Azarly ·
Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) react after defeating the Indiana Pacers in game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder’s Alex Caruso reveals the superhero he relates to most is pretty simple hereJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Of course, the three-ball is a huge part of Gilgeous-Alexander's arsenal. He even made a triple during his crunch-time heroics in Game 4 to cut the Pacers' lead to just one, although it's telling that it was the midrange shot from along the left side of the baseline that gave the Thunder a 104-103 lead that they would only extend until the final buzzer.

The Pacers have been doing as well as anyone can against a scorer as unstoppably complete as Gilgeous-Alexander. Andrew Nembhard, in particular, has been drawing rave reviews for his excellent defense on the Thunder star. But it looks like OKC has stumbled upon a formula to get Gilgeous-Alexander rolling much more consistently, as Nesmith cannot deal with the 2025 NBA MVP as well as Nembhard does.

It will be interesting to see how the Thunder approach Game 5 and whether they'll be more proactive in getting Nesmith on Gilgeous-Alexander or if they'll save it once more for crunch time.