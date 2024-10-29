After starting the year 4-0 and picking up their first road win over the New York Knicks despite early season injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to stay undefeated as they head home to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Since they're in different conferences, this will be the first of two matchups between the Cavs and Lakers. Both sides meet again in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve in December. The Lakers won the season series last year, going 2-0 against the Cavs. However, the Cavs will look to get back at the Lakers since this game is a bigger deal than most regular-season matchups. LeBron James is coming home.

This will be the only time fans can see Los Angeles forward James in Cleveland. It'll also be a homecoming for James's son, Bronny James. Bronny was born in Akron during his dad's second season with the Cavs. The expectation is for LeBron and Bronny James to take the floor together in Cleveland against the Cavs, bringing the elder James's NBA career full circle. It'll be a similar approach to what the Lakers did during their season-opening win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bronny logged in just three minutes of action in the Minnesota game, going 0-for-2 from the field and grabbing a rebound in the short time he spent on the floor.

However, who else can join LeBron James on the floor for Los Angeles remains up in the air. The Lakers will be without Jalen Hood-Schifino (NBA G League assignment), Christian Koloko (conditioning), Maxwell Lewis (NBA G League assignment), Quincy Olivari (NBA G League assignment), Armel Traore (NBA G League assignment), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee). Sharpshooter Austin Reaves (thigh) is probable, while D'Angelo Russell (back) is questionable and will likely be a game-time decision.

Who is unavailable for the Cavs against LeBron James and the Lakers?

Against Los Angeles, Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (knee, G League assignment), Craig Porter Jr. (thumb), Max Strus (ankle), Luke Travers (G League assignment), and J.T. Thor (G League assignment). Not having Bates, Thor, or Travers isn't surprising. All three need valuable on-court reps to continue their development, and the Cavs don't have the minutes to let them play in the game.

So, while Thor and Travers will practice with the team, they'll wait to get rolling when the NBA G League season starts. Bates, meanwhile, remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery. Hopefully, Bates will be available when the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, starts their season.

Cleveland's matchup with Los Angeles will be the fifth straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts while recovering from a bruised hip. After confirming the sprain's severity, Strus will be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. Strus had missed some time this preseason but appeared to be on the verge of returning for the opener against the Toronto Raptors. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade will likely start at small forward for the Cavs. Wade started in Strus's place throughout the regular season. Expect him to do the same against LeBron James at home.

The newest addition to the injury report is Porter. It's unknown when the Cavs guard injured his right thumb. However, with Ty Jerome playing so well for Cleveland, Porter wasn't in the Cavs' regular rotation. Regardless, Cleveland has to be locked in against LeBron James and Los Angeles. If not, they could suffer their first loss of the year.