The Cavs show the world what they are capable of...

After the difficult end to their 2024 opening loss to the Toronto Raptors and riding a two-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers were frustrated. Back within the friendly confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavs zeroed in on the Washington Wizards, their opponent for the next two home contests.

After a bit of a topsy-turvy start to things with both teams trading buckets, Cleveland erupted from the perimeter in the second quarter, hitting on seven of their 12 attempts, with Max Strus and Sam Merrill combining for most of the damage. But, it still wasn't quite good enough, considering that Washington matched them in scoring 33-24.

Whatever got into Strus and Merrill in the second quarter infected everyone else on the Cavs, however. Cleveland came out guns blazing, pummeling the hapless Wizards in the second half from everywhere on the court. Overall, the Cavs outscored their opponent 34-20 in the final frames, with Cleveland constantly keeping Washington arms-length away. Surprisingly, it wasn't just continuing the 3-point heavy approach from the first half either.

Cavs' championship potential in full display vs. Wizards

The Cavs ripped the Wizards apart all over the floor, with a healthy dose of scoring coming from the interior and at the free-throw line. Cleveland finished the third quarter outscoring Washington 19-4 and as the final quarter began with the Cavs leading 101-75, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't call off the dogs quite yet. Strus stayed in with key bench players, opening the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run, dispelling the Wizards back to their hotel to wait until they clash again on Friday night.

It's a shame that Washington was the victim of Cleveland's frustration. No team or fanbase should have to deal with beatdowns like that regularly, especially when there isn't a Victor Wembanyama waiting for them at the end of all this struggle. The adversity won't get any easier for the Wizards when both these teams face at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse again on Friday. But, for the Cavs, it can be hard to take anything away other than the fact that scoring 140 points is the most Cleveland has scored this season, which is even more impressive without Darius Garland or Evan Mobley available. Doubly so when the Cavs winning by 39 points is also Cleveland's largest margin of victory so far this year.

Instead, despite the video game numbers, something else that may go unnoticed to most became clear: the Cavs are capable of showcasing championship-level pedigree. Like a cat playing with its meal, Cleveland toyed with Washington to open the game before they went in for the kill. That's how championship-caliber teams perform, and for a team like the Cavs, they still have to prove that they belong in the pantheon.

Sure, Cleveland dominating a hopeless Washington team doesn't tell you much, but considering that the Cavs are now 12-2 against teams below .500, it's clear they can take care of business, just like winners do.

Considering how up and down this season has started for the Cavs, a win like this over the Wizards will be taken any day of the week. Thankfully for Cleveland, they do get another crack against Washington right away and, if the results are similar to the first time around, there shouldn't be much doubt left on whether or not the Cavs are ready to hang with the big boys.