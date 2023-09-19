Football is here! Enjoy watching all the action by streaming your local NFL on CBS games live on Paramount+. For a limited time, plans start at $2.50/month for 12 months with code FALL. The offer ends on Sept. 20 so act fast. Terms and conditions apply.

NFL season recap

We are already two weeks into NFL action, and Paramount+ is a great way to catch the next big moment. A lot has happened in the early parts of the 2023 season.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs fell in their first game of the season, a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Travis Kelce sat out with an injury, while Chris Jones was out because of contract negotiations. Now, both players are back, and it makes the Chiefs just as frightening as ever. In the two star's debuts, they joined Patrick Mahomes to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.

As normal, there have been many unfortunate injuries, but this allows unheralded players to step up and shine in the spotlight. Saquon Barkley sprained his ankle and is expected to be out for a few weeks. David Montgomery could miss time as well. This would open up more opportunities for Jahmyr Gibbs, a rookie running back with sky-high potential.

Most notably, Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles just four snaps into his New York Jets debut. The injury put Zach Wilson back into action, and fans are excited to see if the former second-overall pick has improved under Rodger's leadership.

Rodgers played his entire career prior to this season with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers was a backup to Brett Favre for the first few seasons of his career after being a first-round pick. The Packers took a similar approach with Jordan Love, Rodgers' replacement. Rodgers went on to have a Hall of Fame career, and the Packers would love a similar outcome from Love's career. The early returns have been promising. The Packers are 1-1, but they narrowly lost their last game. Love already has six passing touchdowns, which is tied for the NFL lead.

Love isn't the only new face on the block that has thrived early. Cooper Kupp's injury has allowed for the emergence of Puka Nacua. The rookie receiver on the Rams has had a record-setting first two weeks. Nacua's 25 catches in his first two career games are an NFL rookie record. He is also the only NFL player to ever start his career with back-to-back games with 10 receptions for over 100 yards. It will be interesting to see how the Rams utilize him when Kupp returns from injury. Kupp is on the injured reserve and could return as early as Week 5.

The NFL's rookies have also come out swinging. Christian Gonzales, the 17th pick in the draft by the Patriots, looks like yet another emerging superstar at the cornerback position. He already has an interception and two passes defended to go along with 13 total tackles.

Three rookie quarterbacks are starting for their teams as well. Anthony Richardson has shown the most so far. The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback is a beast running the football, and he already has three rushing touchdowns. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud – the first two picks from the 2023 NFL Draft – have had up-and-down performances. Stroud had a mediocre and conservative first game, but he bounced back to have a monster performance in Week 2. The Houston Texans' quarterback is up to 626 passing yards through two games. While they haven't been perfect, the quarterbacks have flashed, and they are sure to only get better throughout the course of the season.

These are just a few of the great storylines that have already emerged in the early part of the NFL's regular season, and many more great moments are destined to happen.