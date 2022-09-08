CD Projekt Red announces plans for The Witcher series

CD Projekt Red held its first-half earnings call on Wednesday. In it, the company’s president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński announced their plans for the Witcher series of games. While some of the announcements were already announced earlier this year, he provided some more details for them. Read on to learn more about what he said about the new saga, and The Witcher 3’s new-gen console release.

The Witcher new saga

Back in March, CD Projekt Red announced that there was a new game coming to The Witcher series. They also mentioned that it was already under development. During the earnings call, Kiciński said that the company was planning to release a number of new titles. That means that the game currently in development is just one of the many games the company is planning to release. The company has previously mentioned that this game will kick off a “new saga”. This has led some fans to speculate that there would be a change in the protagonist in The Witcher games. The leading theory based on the teaser image released was that it may be someone who belongs to a different witcher school. The

No other details were provided, not even a tentative release date. Fans of the series will have to wait for the development of the game to progress some more before we can get an estimate. If the previous release dates are anything to go by, it would most likely take a minimum of four years before this game will be released.

The Witcher 3 new-gen release

After being delayed indefinitely, a release for The Witcher 3 on the new-gen consoles was finally announced. In an announcement made back in May, the release of the game for new-gen consoles would happen in the last quarter of 2022. Kiciński confirmed on the call that this release was on track. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S fans will finally be able to play an improved version of the award-winning game.

For those who want to experience the game now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available right now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For other related The Witcher news from us, click here.