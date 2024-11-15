The New York Knicks are clearly struggling to regain footing after a surprisingly successful 2023-24 campaign. They can’t seem to regain their gritty identity that dictated much of what they did on the floor last season. Sadly, that makes sense considering all of the changes and injuries the roster experienced.

Objectively, the biggest change of all came just one month before the 2024-25 season tipped off, and it involved the addition of a four-time All-Star. Karl-Anthony Towns was added in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle with little time to acclimate to his new teammates and expectations. So, Towns objectively deserves a pass, no pun intended.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ dazzling offensive output

How Towns looks alongside a fully functional Jalen Brunson remains to be seen, but he’s done all that can be expected of him (and more) through the Knicks' first 11 games.

Towns is averaging a career-high 26.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, and he’s knocking down slightly more than half of his 5.4 three-point attempts per game—which is also good for a career-best 50.4%.

And he’s been even more impressive when you look past the first three games, which is fair given his limited ramp-up with new teammates. He is averaging 28.4 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, both of which would qualify as career highs if he keeps them up for the rest of the season.

Towns is also passing the ball exceptionally well, hitting cutters with sneaky over-the-shoulder dishes and no-look passes.

The seven-footer's bag was on full display in the Knicks’ most recent loss against the Chicago Bulls. Towns put up 46 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Had Josh Hart not been called for a phantom foul at the end of the game, the Knicks would have probably collected the victory.

Towns’ defensive limitations

A lot has been said about Towns’ defense thus far. To be fair, he’s been criticized for his defense throughout his career. It’s now an even bigger issue since he plays in the biggest market in the US. And much of that criticism is fair.

Towns is allowing opposing players to convert 91.4% of their shot attempts in the restricted area, which is the worst among all NBA players who have defended at least 30 such shot attempts. But it’s not for a lack of effort. Towns banged mightily with everyone he’s defended including Joel Embiid and Nikola Vucevic. He’s just getting out-maneuvered.

But the Knicks’ defensive struggles extend beyond Towns. The Knicks are giving up the 12th-most points per game (111.3), down from the second-fewest last season (108.2). And their starting five is dead last in points surrendered per 100 possessions (124.1). That’s not all Towns fault.

However, it’s worth mentioning that the Minnesota Timberwolves surrendered the fewest points per game last season (106.5), and Towns played the third-most minutes for that team. In other words, teams can succeed defensively with (or in spite of) Towns’ presence.

Knicks limited rotation causing challenges, in spite of Towns' strong play

Like it or not, patience is still a necessary part of the Knicks fan experience. Harmony (or a lack thereof) aside, it is important to remember that Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa remain out with injuries. And both would play a considerable role. Consider that Robinson and Achiuwa played 24.8 and 24.2 minutes per game last season, respectively. And both are net positives in terms of defense.

Further, the lack of Robinson and Achiuwa has led to a shorter rotation. In the team's most recent loss against the Bulls, coach Tom Thibodeau played only seven players for 10 minutes or more; Matt Ryan and Jericho Sims both technically played, but they played a combined 14 minutes.

So, the Knicks' struggles are clearly not all Towns' fault. On the contrary, Towns has been a major catalyst behind much of the team's success.

Towns had been a refreshing infusion of talent at the center position, but his supporting cast remains limited. Still, Towns is the best center New York has had on its roster since Patrick Ewing. And he's shown more than enough to convince most fans that he's worth building around. We just need the rest of the team to heal up and play to their potential. But if and when that happens, the sky is the limit, and Towns should receive much of the credit. If and when are the operative part.