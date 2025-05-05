It has been a rocky offseason for NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was released from the New York Jets and is still looking for a home, but he seemed to sport a wedding ring during a recent appearance, indicating he could be married to his girlfriend.

While attending the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday, May 2, 2025, Rodgers was seen with a dark band on his left ring finger. As TMZ notes in their report, it's not a shiny ring, but it could be a wedding band.

The appearance sent fans into a frenzy with speculation. Rodgers recently revealed that he was in a serious relationship with a woman named Brittani, as TMZ notes. However, he did not go much further when discussing it.

So, is it possible Aaron Rodgers married his girlfriend, Brittani, and is now sporting a wedding ring? It is, but as with most things with Rodgers, we will have to wait for him to say it to know for sure.

TMZ points out that Rodgers was not seen with a ring on during an event in March. It's possible he doesn't wear it while working out or that they haven't tied the knot yet.

Is Aaron Rodgers married?

As of now, no, Rodgers is not confirmed to be married. He is currently in a relationship with someone named Brittani, who he first mentioned on The Pat McAfee Show. Little else is known about Brittani.

It is a much different relationship than his past ones, which were more in the spotlight. Rodgers previously had relationships with actress Olivia Munn, professional racing driver Danica Patrick, and actress Shailene Woodley.

All of the relationships were heavily discussed since they were with other public figures. Rodgers and Woodley were engaged at one point. However, they called it off in early 2022.

Currently, Rodgers is a free agent awaiting his new home. It is unclear if Rodgers intends to sign with a team or retire, as he has kept fans speculating for months.

He is coming off his second season with the New York Jets. Expectations were high for Rodgers when he joined the team in the 2023 offseason. However, his first season lasted four plays as he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

During his first real season with the Jets, Rodgers finished eighth in the league in passing yards (3,897) and seventh in touchdowns (28). Still, the Jets only went 5-12 with Rodgers under center. They have since released him, and he is a free agent for the first time in his career.