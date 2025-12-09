A’ja Wilson owns a level of dominance that goes beyond basketball. TIME named her its 2025 Athlete of the Year, a choice that marks more than a milestone in her own career, per BET. It signals a shift in how American sports view Black women who elevate a league with power, presence, and results that leave no room for debate.

The honor reflects a season filled with unmatched production and cultural force. Wilson rewrote history with the Las Vegas Aces, winning a championship, Finals MVP, regular season MVP for the fourth time, and Defensive Player of the Year. No player in either pro league ever stacked all four in the same season. She also crossed the 5,000 point mark faster than anyone before her. Those numbers drew comparisons to legends like Kareem Abdul Jabbar and LeBron James, yet Wilson built a lane that belongs only to her.

BREAKING: 4× WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is TIME’s Athlete of the Year! 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/sB4gfNOscN — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Weight of Representation

Wilson’s rise formed a louder message for the WNBA. Her success follows a 2024 season that created conversations around race, growth, and visibility. Her 2025 run answered every argument with performance. She also pushed the league forward off the floor by leading CBA discussions and reaching readers with her memoir Dear Black Girls, which quickly became a bestseller.

Her signature Nike shoe, the A’One, turned her into the first Black WNBA player in over a decade with her own model. She leaned into her Southern roots throughout the design and created a moment that felt overdue for a player of her magnitude. Wilson spoke often about that significance, stressing how representation shapes belief for the next generation.

The Voices Behind the Praise

Her impact stretches across culture. LeBron James said Wilson represents “the definition of female Black excellence,” recalling the moment he saw his daughter watching her on TV. Gabrielle Union added that Wilson “forces the world to take notice without scandal or gimmicks, just excellence.”

Wilson’s reign created a new standard. The Athlete of the Year title recognizes a generational figure who lifts the sport and clears a wider path for the women who will follow her.