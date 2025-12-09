Olympic gold medallists A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have been dating each other since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The NBA and WNBA stars kept their dating life private for nearly a year before going public with their relationship. Having collectively earned four Olympic gold medals, the couple have been teasing a wedding, uniting them all.

Recently, in an interview with Time, the four-time WNBA MVP opened up about her possible marriage with Adebayo. As the conversation progressed, the interviewer opened up about Wilson's personal life as he questioned,

“That’s the question I need you to deliver to him!” Wilson responds. “I hope I’m not wasting my time. I hope he’s not wasting his time.”

Also in the story, a quote from Adebayo revealed his plans of planning his wedding with Wilson, “Y’all will know, because people are nosy and they’ll look at her hands. There you go.”

The NBA's Miami Heat and the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces' star athletes are among the most accomplished in their respective fields. With their shared success and rising stardom, their relationship and potential upcoming wedding have become the talk of the town.

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo are also excited about starting a family

In the same interview with Time, Wilson, 29, opened up about her “dreams” of starting a family. “That is always a dream. This is my life partner. Honestly, what on earth was my world before you? That’s how much he’s impacted my life, my family’s life,” Wilson said.

Dating each other for the past four years since first connecting at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the USA basketball teams passed time together at the hotel lounge as COVID-19 restrictions prohibited them from exploring the cities. Starting as “great friends”, the couple is now going strong and openly discussing their desire to marry each other.

Described as each other's “best friends,” the couple is known for displaying their love, warmth, and appreciation for each other.