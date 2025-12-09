GloRilla lit up X with a clip that pulled both hip hop fans and NBA followers straight into her world. The Memphis star bounced around the room in a silly groove to her track “Special” while Brandon Ingram watched from the couch. The video lasted only 15 seconds, yet it set the internet spinning since the couple rarely shows their private moments. That scarcity only made the clip spread faster as thousands joked, reacted, and shared.

GloRilla moves through the frame in a loose white T-shirt that looks like it belongs to Ingram, dancing with an energy that feels playful and unfiltered. She throws in goofy faces, jumps around to the beat, and clearly enjoys the moment. Ingram, meanwhile, sits back in a white tee and shorts, smiling here and there as he lets her take the spotlight. No serious conversation, no staged setup, just two people enjoying each other.

Fans ran wild with it. Some joked that Ingram might “lock in” this season with energy like that at home. Others pushed their own relationship theories. Most simply enjoyed the crossover between an NBA scorer and a rising rap force.

GloRilla explains their bond

The viral moment arrived shortly after GloRilla opened up a bit more about Ingram. In a conversation with Complex’s Jordan Rose, she addressed her frequent courtside appearances and the Raptors’ recent success. “I’m just a big fan of basketball,” she said when asked about her presence at games.

Rose joked about her impact on the team’s streak and Ingram’s recent game winner. GloRilla kept it light, saying, “I ain’t gonna speak on what they got going.” When Rose noted how happy she seemed, she talked about their approach. “I’m not gonna speak too much about our relationship because I kind of like our privacy. We don’t really be too much in the public,” she said.

She did mention they met last Thanksgiving after she attended a Memphis versus New Orleans matchup. When Rose asked who took the first step, she laughed and answered right away. “Him. But that’s it, that’s all I’ma say.”