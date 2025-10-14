PrizePicks is kicking off basketball season in style, linking sports legends and comedy stars in its latest campaign, PRNewsWire reports. The leading North American fantasy sports operator unveiled new ads featuring Allen Iverson, Candace Parker, comedian Sam Richardson, and Drew “Druski” Desbordes as part of its “It’s Good to Be Right” series. The campaign, developed with the creative agency Preacher, highlights “The PrizePicks Feed,” an interactive social feature designed to connect players in real time.

Mike Quigley, PrizePicks’ Chief Marketing Officer, said the campaign aims to blend humor and culture while promoting the app’s community-driven features. “We are thrilled to team up with basketball and cultural icons to showcase our new social features,” Quigley shared. “These humorous spots show off that ‘It’s Good to be Right,’ even if that means leaning on the knowledge of your friends.”

In one of the main commercials, Iverson and Richardson showcase how easily users can copy friends’ lineups through The Feed. Richardson mirrors Iverson’s moves, swagger, and even his signature headband, while Iverson’s playful reaction reminds fans why he remains one of basketball’s most charismatic figures.

“I’ve always shared my game with the fans—the crossover, the swagger, the headband,” Iverson said. “This campaign lets me bring that same vibe. It’s about hoops, culture, and having fun with the fans.”

Parker and Druski Bring the Laughs

Another spot features Parker and Druski in a comedic back-and-forth. When Druski panics about missing his picks, Parker shows how effortless it is to copy her lineup. As soon as he locks it in, Druski insists on being original, only for someone to walk by wearing the same outfit, perfectly capturing the ad’s humor and relatability.

“One thing I know about PrizePicks players is that they know ball and they love to win,” Parker said. “This campaign is all about teaming up and getting in on the action together.”

Beyond the laughs, the campaign reflects PrizePicks’ evolution into a more social platform. The newly launched Feed allows players to see and interact with lineups from friends, celebrities, and the broader community. Users can follow others, view stats, and join discussions that take fantasy sports beyond the group chat.

Senior Vice President of Product Dylan Cooper called the update “the next phase of daily fantasy sports,” emphasizing how PrizePicks now merges social interaction with game-day excitement.

PrizePicks, which earned iCAP accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling in 2025, continues to lead the industry in responsible gaming practices as it expands into new markets.