Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, is going off the grid. As of April 16, Jackson's handle on Instagram @coutureinc2 — is no longer available. A reason behind Jackson's absence on Instagram could be attributed to her boyfriend's paternity case with his ex Ayesha Howard.

Howard and Edwards share a six-month-old daughter, Aubri Summers Edwards and have been in court to determine how the former couple will care for their child. Jackson and Edwards also share a daughter, Aislynn, whom they welcomed in March 2024. The Minnesota Timberwolves star and Jackson began dating in 200. Jackson also has a son, Krue, with rapper Chief Keef whom they welcomed in 2015.

Jackson spoke about Edwards' paternity case in October 2024 in an Instagram Live.

“Put me on the front line. If I gotta un–baby daddy him then I gotta un–baby daddy the first one. D***!” she said seemingly referring to Chief Keef. “Can I say this? Y’all just finding out. For the comment that said I was hurting on the inside, pick a side, you definitely look early 30s. Listen, y’all be trying to make a motherf***er feel bad about if they old or not, but a lot of y’all ain’t even guaranteed till 30. Gotta make sure my man doesn’t pull up before y’all. He see me on Live because he’s gonna be like [criticizing me], ‘Why you on Live telling them people your business?’ This fake outrage you are having, pull your panties out of your bunch.”

Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards' Paternity Case Update

As for the paternity case itself, Howard and Edwards are still working out how much the NBA star has to pay in child support. However, part of their legal battle is over. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Georgia Superior Court reveals that the Timberwolves shooting guard approved that Howard to receive temporary sole physical and legal custody of 6-month-old daughter Aubri Summers. Edwards is now requesting a hearing in a Georgia court to “establish [his] child support obligations.”

The pair went viral over an alleged text message exchange prior to Edwards' paternity test. Howard allegedly told the athlete she was expecting via text.

“I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice,” Howard allegedly wrote. “We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

“Ok lol. Get da abortion lol,” Edwards allegedly wrote back.

Edwards faced backlash on his response and released a statement following the situation.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards began in his statement.

“All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them,” he added at the time.