The legal drama is over.

Anthony Edwards has reportedly given full custody of their daughter over to her mother, Ayesha Howard. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Georgia Superior Court reveals that the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard approved that Howard to receive temporary sole physical and legal custody of 6-month-old daughter Aubri Summers. Edwards is now requesting a hearing in a Georgia court to “establish [his] child support obligations.”

Edwards and Howard have been making headlines over their relationship due to their 15-year age gap, a lump sum of a child support payment and an alleged text message exchange about their daughter.

Howard, who also shares her son Jason with rapper Lil Baby, allegedly wrote in a text message per In Touch Weekly informing the NBA star that she is expecting, “I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

Edwards allegedly replied, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

In another conversation between the two, Howard asked the NBA star if he hated her which he responded, “[Yes]. Because you bringing a child in the world that’s gone be without a father.”

Edwards took some heat for allegedly responding to Howard the way he did and wrote a statement online condoning his choice of words.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards began in his statement. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them,” he continued.

However, the drama between the two didn't stop there. A rumor began to swirl online about how Edwards “paid in full” an 18 year child support payment to Howard which allegedly equaled to a little over a million dollars.

“Anthony Edwards’s really told the judge he wanna pay the whole 18 years of child support upfront is absolutely insane he hates that girl omfg like the WHOLE 18 years in 1 Payment? He wants that s— to be over with immediately,” the fan wrote.

The rumor made waves online for only a short moment and then the quickly model denied the allegations about the child support with a statement to the Shade Room and going on Instagram Live.

“There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard told the outlet.