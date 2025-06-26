Anthony Edwards is not running from the smoke. In fact, he’s cracking jokes inside it. A new video just surfaced of the Timberwolves star walking through the tunnel after Minnesota’s season-ending loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Edwards didn’t hold back.

Anthony Edwards after losing to the Thunder: “Yeah… I got my a** whooped. KFC. UFC. USC… OKC in 5.” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5mGX2jB11B — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah… I got my a** whooped. KFC. UFC. USC… OKC in 5,” Edwards said, throwing shade at himself in the same clever tone he once used to mock the Lakers earlier in the playoffs.

This clip is vintage Ant. He’s 23, hungry, and still evolving, but he’s already comfortable owning failure the same way he owns highlight reels. That authenticity is rare, and it’s exactly why fans and vets alike believe he’ll only get better from here.

After Minnesota was bounced out of the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season, Edwards made it clear he’s coming back different. “I’m going to work my butt off this summer,” he said after Game 5. “Nobody’s going to work harder than me. I’ll tell you that much.”

And he’ll need to. The Thunder, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forced Edwards to fight for everything. He came into the series averaging 27.6 points per game in the regular season, but the Thunder’s defense held him under 20 points in three of the five games. In the closeout blowout, he finished with 19 points on 7-for-18 shooting, including 1-for-7 from three. Minnesota got outscored by 29 points during the 39 minutes he was on the floor.

Edwards Reflects

“They were the better team. They came out and beat us, punched us in the face,” Edwards admitted. “We lost the game, we lost the series.”

Even so, his ability to laugh at the moment while owning it speaks volumes. The same player who flexed on the Lakers in Round 1 is now flipping that energy back on himself. And that’s not a sign of weakness—it’s a sign he understands the long road to greatness.

As one fan noted, “Ant is only 23 and he's taken his team to back-to-back Western Conference Finals. Jordan was 27 when he won his first title… Things take time.”

Edwards remains the Timberwolves’ franchise cornerstone. His wit, humility, and fire prove he’s built for more than just moments—he’s built for a legacy.