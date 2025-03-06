Antonio Brown is back in the headlines—this time not for football or controversy, but for music. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver turned rapper says he’s set to perform at Fyre Fest 2, the sequel to one of the most infamous festival disasters in history, per TMZ.

Brown’s Bold Announcement

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Brown stated he has officially signed on to take the stage when the festival kicks off in Mexico on May 30. “Be there or be square,” he said, before dropping his signature catchphrase, “and make sure you put that s*** on.” The phrase references his 2022 viral hit, Put That S** On*, which gained popularity through social media and NFL touchdown celebrations.

Brown has been fully immersed in his post-NFL life, dabbling in both entertainment and politics. His music career has garnered attention, though often more for his off-stage antics than his actual discography. Now, his latest move places him at the center of a festival brand still synonymous with failure.

A Festival Reborn—or a Repeat Disaster?

Fyre Festival originally launched in 2017 with ambitious promises of a luxury experience in the Bahamas. Promoted by major influencers and celebrities, the event collapsed into chaos when attendees arrived to find disaster relief tents instead of high-end accommodations, along with meager food options and logistical nightmares. Organizer Billy McFarland was later sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

Despite that debacle, McFarland insists the second attempt will move forward as planned, even as reports circulate that local officials are unaware of any such large-scale event. Whether Fyre Fest 2 will redeem its reputation or spiral into another disaster remains uncertain.

As for Antonio Brown, his involvement adds another layer of unpredictability. Once one of the NFL’s most electrifying receivers—boasting seven Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl ring—he has since been embroiled in legal issues and public controversies. His last on-field moment was an abrupt, shirtless exit from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, marking the dramatic end of his football career.

Now, he’s banking on his music to take center stage. If his Fyre Fest 2 claim holds true, it could be one of the most unexpected turns in his unpredictable post-NFL journey. And if history repeats itself, it might be a stage that never even materializes.