Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was allegedly in a physical altercation at popular streamer Adin Ross' boxing event and allegedly fired gunshots.

According to posts on X, the boxing event took place on Friday (May 16), where Brown was getting jumped by other attendees outside but managed to fight back.

The gunshots were seemingly shot in the air to clear the noise. Rapper Lil Pump, who also attended the event, seemingly was trying to help Brown until gunshots were fired.

Brown was later arrested by local authorities.

This is not the first time that Brown has been associated with controversy. Before headlines about his off-the-field antics, the NFL star played nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and made a name for himself as one of the top wide receivers at the time. However, after his relationship with then-quarterback Ben Roethlisberger became tense, and Brown felt the team was underperforming, the Steelers requested a trade. Brown then moved onto the Oakland Raiders where he was on the roster for six months but never played. The wide receiver then was briefly teammates with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady when he went to the New England Patriots and played one game where he scored a touchdown but because of his conduct he was released in 2019. In 2020, Brady and Brown reconnected when they both were on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They won a Super Bowl together in 2020 but after Brown went viral for taking off his jersey during against the New York Jets in 2021 he never stepped foot on an NFL field again.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady's Relationship

Recently, Brown leaked a DM exchange between him and Brady where the former Buccaneers quarterback was worried about his mental health.

Brady said, “Love how you are working,” in his first message before urging Brown: “Please don't miss your psychologist appointments.”

In the third message, Brady gave Brown some advice on how he could work on.

“PHYSICAL – you have mastered and it is easy for you to work hard MENTAL – you are very smart and you know the game EMOTIONAL – we all need to work on this. We are emotional beings. You need to work equally as hard here!” the former NFL quarterback wrote.

Brown took offense to Brady's advice and shared the screenshot with a caption, “Please don't miss Psychologist appointments…. WTF.”

Brady spoke about him earlier this month on on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, when he opened up on his relationship with Brown.

“I wanted the best for him. I think I saw a spark in him, that if put in the right place, how incredible it could be for not just the team he was on, but for his life and what he could accomplish,” said Brady. “I always hope for the best for him. I met him, and I always admired him as a player. And then I got to play with him, and I actually saw in the meeting room how he could take information and bring it to the field.”

“We picked him up at the Patriots, and he played one game—the second game of the year against Miami,” Brady continued.” The next week in practice, we were playing the Jets. It was a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice. We didn't have an incompletion the entire week of practice. That's basically unheard of. And we released him Friday afternoon.”

Brady concluded: “We ended up going to Tampa, and then he came back after a suspension in Tampa, and I just thought, okay, if I can help him, I'd love to help him because he'd help our team—he'd help his life. And again, I always root for the best,” said Brady.