Beloved Cleveland Browns and Miami Hurricanes legend Bernie Kosar is already ready to consume some game time.

On Nov. 17, 2025, former star quarterback Kosar underwent a liver transplant. Now, just within a week of the surgery, the former Miami Dolphins star is expected to be released from University Hospitals. Having undergone a successful surgery, the 61-year-old is all ready to watch MNF.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter recently shared an update on X, formerly Twitter, about the former player's current condition. “Bernie Kosar’s liver transplant went so well that he was just informed that he is being discharged from the hospital this afternoon instead of next month. Just in time, as Kosar texted, “to watch Monday Night Football,” he wrote.

Before his surgery, Kosar also provided his fans with real-time updates, as he consistently shared details about the procedure on his social media.

Kosar received the liver from Bryce Dunlap, 21, of North Olmsted. Regrettably, Dunlap passed away due to complications resulting from an anoxic brain injury.

Scheduled to get the liver transplant earlier, it was later delayed due to the donor's organ being infected. Earlier this month, Kosar also underwent five procedures to stop internal bleeding. He was also diagnosed with liver cirrhosis last year.

Past his fitness' prime, Koser was also diagnosed with liver failure and Parkinson’s disease in 2024.

Know more about NFL legend Bernie Kosar

Currently past the age of 60, Kosar began his NFL career at the age of 22 for the Cleveland Browns. The star quarterback joined the team in 1985 before departing it in 1993. Koser then joined the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins before finally hanging up his boots in 1996.

Despite his legendary stint with the Browns, Koser failed to win a single SuperBowl or AFC Championship with them. Although he later won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys and is a one-time Pro Bowler, a recognition he received in 1997.