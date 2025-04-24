Dalvin Cook’s message was short, but loud: “$20M per 💯💯,” per X. The former Pro Bowl running back didn’t need to say much more to light up the NFL rumor mill. His brother, James Cook, currently RB1 for the Buffalo Bills, has yet to show up to the team’s voluntary workouts. Dalvin’s post — a clear signal of support — may have just turned a contract standoff into a family-led campaign.

James Cook isn’t being a diva His brother is making him one. He’s on pace to ruin his career more than he’s on pace to get him paid. https://t.co/JTZee3Zcix pic.twitter.com/Qa0ZmmcEyz — BillsMuse (@BillsMusee) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

James has one year left on his rookie deal, but his recent social media activity suggests he’s ready for a raise. And with the Bills slow-playing a potential extension, things have begun to simmer. Buffalo’s front office has already handed out extensions this offseason and even welcomed back previously cut players. Yet Cook — their leading rusher last season — remains unsigned beyond 2025.

It’s not uncommon for family to get involved during contract talks. But it’s rare to see them publicly advocate with dollar amounts as James' brother did. Dalvin’s involvement isn’t just emotional; it’s experienced. Back in 2020, he threatened to sit out all offseason work unless he got a new deal in Minnesota. A few months later, the Vikings handed him a $63 million extension. Now he seems to be nudging his younger brother down a similar path.

Buffalo’s Draft Weekend Could Signal Their Plans

The timing of this push is no accident. With the NFL Draft kicking off, teams are making quiet declarations with every pick. Buffalo currently has four running backs, including rookie Ray Davis and veterans Ty Johnson and Darrynton Evans. On paper, another addition to that room seems unnecessary. But if the Bills use one of their draft picks on a running back, it could be a not-so-subtle sign: they’re preparing for life after James Cook.

Fans are split. Some feel like the public push feels like a cash grab. Others understand the grind — NFL careers are short, and maximizing value matters. Still, this latest move blurs the line between business and loyalty. Whether it helps or hurts James Cook’s case, one thing is certain: his brother’s voice just made the negotiation a whole lot louder.