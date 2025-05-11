Blake Lively responded to Justin Baldoni's team subpoenaing Taylor Swift.

A rep for Lively told Page Six that Baldoni “continues to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids.”

Lively's rep noted that the lawsuit between her and the It Ends With Us director is a “very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus,” before complimenting Swift as they describe her as “a woman who has given a voice to millions the world over.”

The Gossip Girl alum's spokesperson continued to claim that, “the defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women’s rights and reputations.”

Lively's rep also brought up their argument about why Baldoni's countersuit should be dismissed, “Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims’ rights law, calling it ‘unconstitutional,'” they add.

The rep concludes, “The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as ‘female allies’ and their team continue to show their true colors.”

Baldoni nor his legal team has made a statement regarding Swift's subpoena.

Lively is suing Baldoni who was the male lead and director for It Ends With Us. The Gossip Girl star claims that he sexually harassing her on set and allegedly planned a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation. Baldoni is suing Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sloane for allegedly trying to defame him.

Taylor Swift Reacts To Subpoena News

Shortly after news broke about Swift being subpoenaed, the singer's rep made a statement claiming the star's innocence.

“[She] never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the rep further claimed.

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson added.

Baldoni mentions Swift in legal documents in an alleged text message exchange between him and Lively after he was “summoned” to meet Reynolds and the singer in Manhattan. The Jane the Virgin alleges that Lively was using her friendship with Swift to attempt to persuade him to go with the changes she wanted for the script.

“I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni wrote in the text message with a wink emoji. “You really are a talent across the board. Really excited and grateful to do this together.”

Lively allegedly responded to Baldoni comparing herself to the Games of Thrones character, Khaleesi: “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you.”

Swift's subpoena follows the report that she and Reynold's friend Hugh Jackman could possibly be made to be a witness in court.

“Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status,” a source told PEOPLE of the possibility of Swift being subpoenaed last month.