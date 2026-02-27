The Los Angeles Lakers absorbed another gut punch after a last second shot from Royce O’Neal sealed a loss to the Phoenix Suns. That defeat did more than dent their playoff positioning, it pushed one of their most vocal supporters, Shannon Sharpe, to a breaking point.

Sharpe, a longtime Lakers backer, did not sugarcoat his reaction. On the “Nightcap” podcast with Chad Johnson, Sharpe delivered a blunt assessment of the roster and its ceiling, per AwfulAnnouncing. “They’re a bad basketball team,” Sharpe said. He doubled down by dismissing the idea that a LeBron James departure would magically fix anything. “If you think the Lakers are a championship contending team, they’re not a championship contending team with LeBron. They’re not. They’re not going to be a championship contending team without LeBron.”

The timing stings. The Lakers still hold sixth place in a crowded Western Conference, yet the gap between playoff security and the play in pack feels razor thin. For a franchise that measures seasons in banners, hovering in the middle creates tension.

Shannon Sharpe rips the Lakers after last nights loss

Sharpe Questions Lakers’ Direction

Sharpe did not stop at the standings. He pointed to the larger cloud hanging over the organization. Drama around LeBron James continues to spark debate. Conversations about Luka Doncic dominate national shows. Ownership intrigue adds another layer of uncertainty. None of it screams stability.

Sharpe also addressed Doncic directly. While many still view the deal that sent Anthony Davis away as shocking value, critics have started to spotlight Doncic’s flaws. Sharpe argued that defensive habits and constant back and forth with officials remain part of his identity. In his view, those traits do not disappear just because the jersey changes.

That criticism lands differently in Los Angeles. The Lakers thrive on star power, but they demand championships. Fans tolerate growing pains only when they see a clear path forward. Right now, Sharpe does not see one.

The Suns loss underscored the issue. The Lakers compete, they flash potential, but they fail to close consistently. In the West, moral victories mean nothing. Teams either contend or they scramble.

Sharpe’s comments reflect a growing impatience. For a superfan who has defended this franchise for years, that admission carries weight.

The Lakers still have time to change the narrative. The standings offer an opportunity.