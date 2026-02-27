Recently, a Facebook post spread the rumor that WWE legend Matt Hardy died, which is not true, as the current TNA wrestler revealed.

He took to Instagram to debunk the rumors that he died. Hardy posted a video that began with The Undertaker's signature gong playing over the posts saying that Matt and Jeff Hardy died. He took the time to promote his upcoming tag team match on TNA Impact.

“Ladies and gentleman, the rumors are not true. The Hardy Boyz are not dead because Matt and Jeff Hardy will not die!” Hardy said. “We are both alive and well and we will be featured tonight in the main event of TNA IMPACT that starts at 9 pm Easter on AMC

“We will be teaming up reluctantly with The Righteous. We will be taking on those jackasses, The System. Righteous, this is your one opportunity to make things right, and if you betray us, if you turn on us, you’re gong to FAFO. F**k around and find out,” he continued.

So, is WWE icon Matt Hardy dead?

Fans can rest easy knowing that both of the Hardys are alive and well. Matt followed up his post with a comment that epxlained why he made the post.

“Sorry to frighten anyone,” Hardy said, likely due to the beginning of his video, which began with the fake obituary, “but that FB post of my obituary. has been sent to me 100 times today & I wanted to let everyone know it was false.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy are both currently in TNA. They made their return to the promotion in April 2024 at Rebellion. Upon their return, they won the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

Their reign would last 183 days before they lost them to another pair of brothers, Nic and Ryan Nemeth. They would win the titles back in a ladder match a few months later.