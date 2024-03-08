Well, in case you were all waiting on the edge of your seats for everyone's favorite animated Australian puppy to weigh in on the Jonas Brothers' epic homage to him, you're in for a treat — Bluey has taken to social media to respond to the viral shout-out.

The hoopla began on Tuesday with the Jonas Brothers' concert performance in Brisbane, Australia. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas walked out to their names being called and opened their show with a personalized rendition of the Bluey theme song.

Then, to make sure the whole world saw it, the Jonas Brothers proudly shared the clip to Instagram with the caption: “Surprised our Brisbane fans with a special intermission entrance during the show.”

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their own thoughts about the curious cover. “This was not on my 2024 Bingo card,” joked one. Another said, “It's the Bluey intro for me.”

Now, kids' TV icon Bluey himself is responding.

The official Instagram for the show posted the comment, “Bluey x @jonasbrothers is EVERYTHING” along with a special cartoon image accompanying the post featuring three Bluey characters in Jonas Brothers themed tee shirts and the caption “Good things come in threes.”

One of the pups wears an “I [heart] Kevin” shirt, while the other two wear “I [heart] Nick” and “I [heart] Joe” respectively.

The Jonas Brothers know a thing or two about being larger than life for the Disney Channel-watching set. They first rose to stardom as a mega-popular tween band and stars of their own Disney Channel series Jonas.

Now Bluey holds the throne of mega-popular kids' TV star, though maybe for a slightly younger set.

Disney+ describes Bluey as “an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.”

The Jonas Brothers have undoubtedly come across Bluey as all three are parents to youngsters and the character's puzzling appeal is inevitable. At least he's not too big for his britches though and still appreciates a good Jonas Brothers shout-out.