Rumors swirled within the entertainment world that celebrity power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are considering the possibility of divorce. While the news has not been officially confirmed by the couple, the speculation has left fans and the media in anticipation of further developments.

Joe Jonas, a member of the globally popular music group Jonas Brothers, and Sophie Turner, renowned for her role as Sansa Stark in the hit series “Game of Thrones,” tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019. The couple later held a more extravagant wedding celebration in France in June of the same year, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood's favorite couples.

Despite the rumors surrounding the artists' divorce, Jonas was seen in Texas during the Jonas Brothers' show sporting his wedding ring. This has led people on Twitter to rethink the suspicions that TMZ has presented so far.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

A majority of the rumors surrounding the artists' divorce come from sightings of of the Jonas brother without his wedding band in multiple posts and paparazzi photos. However, TMZ claimed their “sources are firm.”

It doesn't help that the Jonas and Turner sold their mansion just one year after purchasing it together. There are certainly a lot of factors that do add up and that don't.

As of now, neither Joe Jonas nor Sophie Turner has officially commented on the rumors, and no official divorce proceedings have been reported. Speculation around the rumored split has been fueled by a lack of recent public appearances together, with both individuals focusing on their respective careers and personal lives.