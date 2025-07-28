Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram and Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla are making headlines after they were spotted leaving a nightclub in Cabo together.

The footage obtained by TMZ showed the two leaving the club in the early hours of the morning hand in hand. GloRilla was celebrating her birthday, which is today (July 28), at the club named Balam, which she and Ingram left at 3 a.m. According to the video, security allegedly had to get involved with fans who were recording her and Ingram vibing in her section.

It's still unclear exactly what the nature of their relationship is, but we might see an appearance from Glo if it all works out at a Raptors game next season.

GloRilla arrested in Georgia

GloRilla recently made headlines for getting arrested in Georgia and was later booked at Forsyth County for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce, which are felonies in Georgia. According to TMZ, she was later released the same day on a $22,000 bond. The “FTF” rapper took to X to share her side of the story.

“CRAZY My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis,” the rapper began.

She clarified for fans what occurred over the weekend:

“1. So no I wasn’t busted

2. My house got robbed

3. I wasn’t home

Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea,” she concluded her post..

The details surrounding her arrest are still unclear. There has been no update at this time regarding potential suspects for a home robbery. As for Glo, she is still having a good time celebrating her birthday and is making light of the situation as her show in her home city of Memphis showed that she is selling the mugshot tees along with her other merch.