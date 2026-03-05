On Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026, singer-songwriter Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI in California, and her Instagram account disappeared shortly after.

Variety confirmed TMZ's initial report that the former Super Bowl Halftime Show performer was arrested on Wednesday night in Ventura County, California. This occurred around 9:30 pm, and she was booked several hours later, around 3:00 am on Thursday.

According to the arrest report, Spears has been released. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 4, 2026. In the wake of these reports, her Instagram page is no longer active. It's unclear if it was deleted or deactivated, but either way, it's not currently accessible.

The news of her arrest comes after she “sold her song catalog and an unclear number of other rights to Primary Wave,” as Variety notes. She also recently alleged that she would “never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.”

Why was Britney Spears arrested?

Spears was arrested for a DUI in Ventura County for a DUA. More details have not been shared, but Spears will appear in court in a couple of months.

At one time, Spears appeared to be the future of the pop music genre. She released hit albums like Baby One More Time and Britney.

She has not released an album since 2016. Spears has also not toured since the same year. Her Piece of Me Tour ran for 31 shows across three legs. Before that, from Dec. 27, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2017, Spears performed a 248-show residency in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, in 2008, Spears was placed under conservatorship. The conservatorship was dissolved in 2021, and she subsequently released her memoir, The Woman in Me.

The Woman in Me was a big success for Spears. It debuted atop the New York Times Best Seller list, selling millions of copies. The memoir is set to spawn a movie adaptation, which will be directed by Jon M. Chu.