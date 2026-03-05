While he's already jacked, WWE Superstar Trick Williams may put on more weight after participating in the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Speaking to Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Williams revealed he's been “throwing my weight around” recently, and he's got to put some weight on if he wants to become world champion. He pointed at guys like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, all former world champs who are buff.

“I gotta put on 10-15 pounds because that's what the [World] Heavyweight Championship looks like,” Williams said. “If you look at the history of the guys who are really carrying the brand of WWE in the past. Right now, it's Drew McIntyre. Cody Rhodes is a big guy. Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar. These are heavyweight guys. These are the lions, tigers, bears, oh my, of the business.

“If you wanna be a big dog, you've gotta put on that weight,” Williams continued.

WWE star Trick Williams' current weight

According to WWE's website, Williams is billed at 250 pounds. For reference, McIntyre weighs 275 pounds, Lesnar weighs 286 pounds, and Reigns weighs 265 pounds. However, Rhodes, whom he also named, weighs than Williams, weighs 222 pounds.

Still, Williams may have a point. Some of the most notable recent world champions were big dudes. Maybe that's what Williams needs to do to reach the next level.

Williams recently made his way to the WWE main roster. He signed with Friday Night SmackDown during the Jan. 2, 2026, edition of the show.

He participated in the 2026 Royal Rumble, entering in the 10th slot. Williams lasted just over six minutes, eliminating two Superstars, Mr. Iguana and “The Original” El Grande Americano (Chad Gable). Rhodes eliminated Williams from the battle royal.

The following month, Williams participated in the 2026 Elimination Chamber match. He was the first Superstar to enter from a pod, and he lasted over 20 minutes before being eliminated by Logan Paul.

While in NXT, Williams was a two-time NXT Champion and one-time North American Champion. In addition to his work in NXT, he did work with TNA. WWE and TNA have a working relationship, and Williams won the TNA World Championship in May 2025.