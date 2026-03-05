Winning Olympic gold isn't the only major win Team USA's Jack Hughes has had, as he is now officially dating Tate McRae after they were spotted on dates together.

US Weekly, McRae and Hughes are officially dating. A source close to the situation confirmed this. It began as a casual thing, but it has since become serious as they are now “exclusive seeing each other.”

“They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new,” the source conceded, “but they are exclusively seeing each other.”

How did Tate McRae and Jack Hughes start dating?

The source also revealed the origins of McRae and Hughes' relationship. Hughes originally reached out by sliding into her Instagram DMs, and the rest is history.

“She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together,” said the source. “She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on.”

They have been linked since December 2025, when they were first seen on a date in New York City after McRae attended a New Jersey Devils game (for whom Hughes plays). McRae and Hughes were spotted walking around New York City wearing baseball caps. McRae was also holding a coffee cup.

It's a busy time of year, with Hughes recently competing in the Olympics for Team USA's men's hockey team. McRae is also coming off a blockbuster all-arena tour in 2025, titled the Miss Possessive Tour.

Despite how crazy this time of year is, the couple is “making it work.” They are reportedly hoping to “have more time together next month when his season ends.”

All is going well, as McRae “thinks he's really sweet,” and her relationship with Hughes is “going well” so far. Hopefully, it continues to blossom.