Brooke Hogan didn't stay silent after her mother, Linda Hogan, poured out years of frustration and slammed Hulk Hogan in an emotional video. Instead, Brooke met her mother’s tearful accusations with a fiery and unfiltered response of her own, per TMZ.

On Instagram, Brooke shared a lengthy message explaining why she has stayed out of touch with Linda. According to her, it wasn't a decision made on a whim. “I was EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood,” she wrote, claiming the trauma occasionally crossed into physical territory. While her mother’s emotional Instagram Story shocked some viewers, Brooke said the version of Linda shown in that video was “mild” compared to what she experienced for much of her life.

The daughter of Hulk Hogan and former reality TV star made it clear that her silence over the years wasn’t about guilt or shame, but about protection. Brooke revealed she’d been pressured to cover up and excuse “poor behavior” from family members in public out of love, only to find out she'd been “manipulated, misinformed, and lied to.” That betrayal, she said, led to “constant ridicule” and public embarrassment—pain she claims others profited from while she was left to deal with the aftermath.

She wrote that she has forgiven her family many times despite “nasty” patterns that deeply affected her personal and professional life. Each time, she said, she extended a hand in the hope of healing, only to be “pulled back into the darkness.”

Clarifying the Split

Brooke’s statement also pushed back on the idea that her estrangement from Linda was tied to the long-standing issues between her and Hulk Hogan. She clarified that her decision to cut ties with both parents—and even Hulk’s second and third wives—was made “purely based on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.”

As Linda accused Hulk Hogan of being a sex addict and a liar, Brooke kept the focus on her own experiences and drew a firm boundary: she’s done making excuses and she’s done being dragged down.