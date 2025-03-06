After watching one of the biggest heel turns in professional wrestling at the Elimination Chamber, where John Cena decided to sell his soul to The Rock, it seems like everyone has an opinion on the booking decision.

Children seem to universally disapprove of the decision, as WWE highlighted on RAW. Others called it the best heel turn since Hulk Hogan went Hollywood with the NWO. But what did the “Real American” think of the booking decision? Did he like the call, or did he feel as though it didn't quite reach his own big turn? Well, in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, fans got their answer, with the Hulkster celebrating the decision.

“Well, we definitely can see John Cena now, can't we? We know who he is now. He's not signing autographs or doing what he's been doing. That's bigger than a wrestling angle. It's one of the best heel turns I've seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved,” Hogan explained.

“I can't say enough about The Rock, too – he was incredible. They did it right, I'll tell you that. It's going to work as long as John wants to stay plugged in. I don't know his schedule or how many days he'll work, but he definitely has everyone's attention. Plus, The Rock is involved, too. This could heat up more than anyone is expecting. It could be so hot that it's crazy, which will lead to a WrestleMania match you'll never forget.”

Why was Hogan's heel turn, and, by extension, Cena's extension so impressive? Well, because it was so unexpected, with the duo spending basically their entire WWE career as good guys before deciding to turn on the fans at pivotal moments of their careers. While only time will tell if Cena's final heel run can live up to Hogan's, one thing is clear: fans will be talking about Cena's decision to sell his soul to The Rock for years to come, just like how they continue to discuss Hogan's decision to put his hat in with The Outsiders, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the New World Order in WCW.