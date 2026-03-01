It's no surprise that Zhuri James has some basketball moves, but the youngest James might just have to keep it on the playground, as LeBron James jokes that his wife is over basketball at this point.

As LeBron's retirement decision looms and he enters his 23rd season in the league, the next era of basketball greatness could already lie within the James household. LeBron's oldest son, Bronny Jr., already plays alongside his father on the Los Angeles Lakers and splits time with their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. His middle child, Bryce James, joined the Arizona Wildcats last year but is officially redshirting his first year. Lastly, Zhuri James is only 11 but is already showing off that basketball is in her blood by hitting an overhead basket before the Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors. She's already decided she's pursuing volleyball, but a reporter asked if she would consider hitting the court like her father and brothers.

“She’s a volleyball player. Don’t get my wife mad,” LeBron joked. “My wife is done with this basketball sh*t. She’s done with it.”

The four-time NBA champion did note that his daughter “has a good form” and a “good handle” because “she's been around the game for a while” but “my wife ain't playing that not another one she said that's it, that's it.”

The Lakers had a 129-101 win against the Warriors on Saturday, February 28 and LeBron noted that it Zhuri was the reason.

“She’s a good-luck charm,” LeBron said. “First road trip in my career that she’s been on besides All-Star Weekend and stuff like that.”

“Over the course of my career any time I got moments with them either individually, two of them, three of them all together, whatever the case may be, it’s always special for me,” he told reporters in the locker room. “And my daughter wants to come on the road and be with me. … We spent a lot of time, it was pretty cool. It was awesome.”

The next Lakers game is tonight at 9:30 pm at home against the Sacramento Kings.