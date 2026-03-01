Chloe Kim is putting herself first.

The three-time Olympic medalist and her boyfriend, Myles Garrett, went viral when an AI image of the couple started circulating on social media, showing him proposing to her. Before Kim shared that the image was not real and in fact fake, she received several messages from fans and had to turn off her DMs.

“Hello hello! Happy Friday! I unfortunately had to turn off my DMs due to people taking things too far,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve seen too many fake and very disturbing images/videos and I need to protect myself. Hopefully with some time we’ll be back! I really do enjoy connecting with you all! Much love”

Kim was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, February 25, where she tried to put an end to the rumors, telling fans, “Don’t fall for it, guys!” Kim said.

She shared that there were a couple things that were wrong with the photo including that there was already a ring on her finger and Garrett's attire in the photo.

“[Garrett is] wearing sunglasses,” she said. “I don’t want my man to propose to me with sunglasses on.”

While many fans were confused by the photo and congratulating the photo, her teammate Lindsey Vonn, also fell victim to the AI image.

“I hope she doesn't get mad at me for sharing this,” Kim said, “but she texts me. She's like, ‘Oh my gosh, congrats. And I'm like, ‘Oh, thank you, but you already congratulated me for my medal. So, thanks again.’ She’s like, ‘On the engagement.’ I'm like, ‘What?’”

However, her mom was not confused at all and shared that she immediately knew that the photo was not real.

“My mom calls me and she's like, ‘Oh my gosh, Chloe, I saw that AI picture of you getting proposed to,’” she said. “She was like, ‘You would never wear something like that.’”

Garrett and Kim first sparked romance rumors in May 2025, and the Cleveland Browns defensive end has been supporting her throughout the Winter Olympics, and he is returning the favor. The NFL star told People that he is”just trying to be her rock because throughout the year she's mine.”

While Kim ended her gold streak at the Olympics, she took home silver in the halfpipe.