Caleb Williams' new girlfriend is Alina Thyregod, a former friend from Denmark who returned to the United States and continued the pair's relationship. Williams' new life as starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears went hand-in-hand with the move off the field, as he split from a high school girlfriend to begin his new relationship in his final year at USC.

Williams was born in Washington, DC, on Nov. 18, 2001. From the beginning, he was a football star, leading his Gonzaga College High School team to the WCAC Championship as a senior and being named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Williams committed to the University of Oklahoma out of high school, entering college football as the highest-rated quarterback prospect. Williams' popularity soared when he replaced Spencer Rattler in the game against Texas in his freshman season and threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback victory.

In the offseason, he followed Lincoln Riley to USC football, where he became the starter and won the Heisman Trophy with the Trojans. Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns.

The Trojans had a down year in 2023, but it didn't stop Williams from being the No. 1 prospect for the NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears took him first overall, and he instantly became their starter.

Williams didn't have the most impressive first season, as he led the Bears to a 5-12 record. However, he threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with just six interceptions. Still, there were some doubters of whether the Bears made the right choice as they watched Jayden Daniels star with the Washington Commanders.

Williams will need a strong support system in Chicago, which is why Alina Thyregod will be in the spotlight as long as he is the Bears' starting quarterback.

Who is Caleb Williams' girlfriend, Alina Thyregod?

Caleb Williams had been dating Valery Orellana since high school. However, he seems to have moved on as he transitioned to his professional football career with the Bears.

Thyregod is a native of Denmark, where she lived before moving to Washington when her father took a job in the nation's capital. Williams and Thyregod had known each other since then and stayed in touch when she moved back to Denmark.

After Williams' relationship with Orellana ended, Thyregod came back in his life. They had known each other for six years and had dated for a little while in DC before the relationship ended after Thyregod's move. They started dating again in October 2023. The timeline matches up with a social media post in October 2024 that showed them celebrating their first anniversary.

The pair started appearing on each other's social media profiles in December 2023, including Williams posting photos with Thyregod's face covered. Finally, Thyregod posted a TikTok in January 2024, seemingly confirming they were together. Williams then revealed before the draft that Thyregod would be accompanying him to the draft.

The couple has been active on social media since their first anniversary, with Williams posting photos to his Instagram account over the past year. Thyregod also posted TikToks of some of their favorite moments together. The most striking post they've made was when she shared moments from Bears gamedays and photos of him to commemorate his 23rd birthday.

It seems like Thyregod is doing her best to stay out of the public spotlight, but that will only get harder as Williams' legend grows in Chicago. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Caleb Williams' girlfriend Alina Thyregod.