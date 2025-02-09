With eight kids already, Cam Newton wants to continue to expand his family. While speaking with PEOPLE, the former NFL quarterback says that he would not mind adding more children to his family and having as many kids as God kets him.

“But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge,” said Newton. “They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

“There’s times where, even I’m here and they’re still at home,” he continued. “Those type of things affect me but it also gives me more reason to say I’m doing this because of that situation.”

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner has four oldest children — sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint, and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella– he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor. Proctor also has a daughter, Shakira, from another relationship.

Newton shares one child with LaReina Shaw — their son, Caesar. Shaw also has another son, Jaden, from another relationship.

Presently, Newton is dating Jasmin Brown. The pair began dating in 2022 and share a daughter together who was born in March 2024. The couple has not released the name of their daughter at this time.

Cam Newton Gets Vulnerable About Fatherhood

Being a parent is no easy task. For Newton, he got vulnerable speaking about the struggles he's faced in trying to provide for them financially after being out of the NFL for so many years.

“I'm going into a different phase of my life that's going to require a different form of myself,” Newton said last month on Special Forces. “Being in the NFL, everyone knows there's a large sum of money that comes to you in a short span of time and being away from the game for three years, those checks don't came in the same. Like I got eight kids.”

“It hurts me knowing that I can't provide like I once did. It hurts thinking that I'm Superman, but in reality, I'm just a man,” he added.

Newton has never officially retired from the NFL but he did stop playing football professionally in January 2022 for his second stint with the Carolina Panthers. He previously played on the team from 2011-2019 and again in 2021. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2015 and was named Super Bowl MVP, becoming the first Black quarterback to win the award. Newton also briefly played for the New England Patriots for one season in 2020.

Prior to his time in the league, he racked up several awards. He won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and Davey O'Brien Award in 2010. He also won the SEC Championship in 2008 and 2010.

Right now, he has taken his career into media and is a contributor on ESPN's “First Take” and has his own podcast, “Funky Fridays with Cam Newton.”

“There's a famous quote that says in order to get something that you've never had, you go to do something that you've never done. At 35, I can literally say, ‘Okay now I'm getting prepared for this next chapter of my life,'” he said.