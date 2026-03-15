Michael Porter Jr. just got called out by his ex for being a “psychopath.”

Porter Jr. and Madison Pettis, who is most notably known for her roles in The Game Plan alongside Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Cory in the House, was a guest on the “In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele” podcast, where she didn't hold back on her ex. The actress was explaining how she's a basketball fan and when she was explaining their breakup — the two dated from 2016 to 2017 — she shared if she would ever consider dating an NBA player.

“Um, yeah,” she began. “My ex is now in the NBA. When we dated, he was in high school and college. I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath. I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn’t, like, rule it out because I do love what they do. I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about, you know, their passion.”

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After she and Porter Jr. broke up, he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets, where he won his first NBA championship in 2023. He was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets two years later, where he now plays.

Porter Jr. is known not to hold back on his thoughts and opinions, but has yet to respond to Pettis's comments.

While Pettis would be down to date an NBA player, Porter Jr. shared why he would not be okay with dating a woman who has dated an NBA star in the past.

“I feel like if you dated like publicly, like a player, it would be hard just because of … it would be tough dating someone’s old girl and they just always have that over you,” he said on a September 2025 episode of his Curious Mike podcast. “It could be like an ego thing or like I don’t know … I’m open to change, I’m not stuck in my ways.”