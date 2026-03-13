Dwight Howard's wife is making claims once again against the NBA star, who just recently announced his retirement from the league.

Luciani (whose real name is Amber Rose Howard) reportedly said during her 911 call that the former NBA star allegedly locked her out of their home several times.

“Anytime he gets upset with me, I come home, the gate’s locked,” said Luciani in the 911 call.

“He just did it again. We had an argument. He lost custody of his daughter last night with CPS,” she continued. “He took it out on me and he went all ballistic.”

“This is your wife. I’ve been here for 15 months. We’ve been together for 12. You can’t do this,” she added.

In recent weeks, Luciani has accused Howard of drug use, which he denied earlier this week.

These allegations follow major developments in the NBA Hall of Famer's life as he recently filed for divorce from Luciani for the second time and announced his retirement on social media on Thursday, March 12.

“Woke up today on the 12th of this month and I figured it’s time to move on from Superman!” Howard wrote in the caption alongside a video recapping his life in the NBA. “Im no super human… I cry ! I struggle! I feel like everyone else. Through the lies, the media and the hate I still show love and Smile Through The Storm.”

“But now Im taking off the cape and retiring from all basketball to pour into my family and give back to communities worldwide. I know some of you might think I thought he already “retired” but I didn’t… the game retired me! I still had more left to give ! Yeah I did play professionally for 20 years and Im grateful to be able to say that but I can’t lie seeing these other players still going at it at age 40 inspired me to want to keep trying but now I believe my duty will be to pass it down to the next generation,” he wrote in part, as he thanked his fans, teammates, and even haters for the support.