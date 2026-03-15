Lamar Odom recently shared that he had a “vivid” dream about Kobe Bryant years after his passing.

On the March 6 episode of Double Coverag3 Podcast, Odom, who played alongside Kobe for seven seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, from 2004 to 2011. The two won back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

During the dream, he told podcast hosts Devin and Jason McCourty that he had a dream that he was competing with Kobe in a three-point contest. Odom praised Bryant on his talent telling the podcast hosts that he was “so ambidextrous with his footwork that it didn't matter which foot he stepped into, he was able to make the shot with his right hand.”

What happened next, though, really got Odom thinking.

“And he just stopped,” Odom said. “And he looked back at me. He said, ‘Hello, the afterlife is not what people make it up to be.' And then I woke up shortly after that.”

The two-time NBA champion tried to figure out what Kobe meant and what was the purpose of his message.

“Could be he [misses] everybody, that can mean a [multitude] of things,” Odom explained. “Maybe he's still traveling, to wherever he has to go or have to get. I don't know what it meant, but I just take it as live your best life now. Don’t sell yourself short.”

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Kobe died in 2020 in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his second eldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others.

Last year, Odom spoke about Kobe being an integral force in him stopping his gambling addiction.

“If you are in a bad situation, especially about some money, he ain't the one that you're going to want to call,” Odom said of Bryant on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson in June 2025.

“Maybe if you have a way to work off the money or you don't say or just to hold something, you ain't gonna want that. One time, I gathered up the strength, put my pride to the side, and gave him a call.”