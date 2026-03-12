Travis Kelce recently confirmed that he will be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th season in the NFL, and he already has another role: becoming the face of Six Flags.

Kelce is entering a “new strategic partnership” with the iconic theme park, according to a press release, per Good Morning America.

Six Flags will also have “the right to utilize Kelce's name, image and likeness across a variety of approved channels, including broadcast media, streaming platforms, and in-park marketing outlets,” the release stated.

The three-time Super Bowl champion shared that going to theme parks as a child who grew up alongside his brother Jason Kelce in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is a reason behind this special partnership.

“Six Flags parks were a hallmark of my childhood and the scene of some of my most fun and cherished memories, and I'm excited to team up with the company as it enters its next chapter,” Kelce said.

He continued, “The Six Flags team is creating even more rides and attractions as it takes guest engagement to a new level. I look forward to helping them continue to build excitement for their unrivaled portfolio of parks and introduce a new generation of fans to unforgettable experiences.”

John Reilly, the president and chief executive officer of Six Flags, shared his thoughts on Kelce joining the brans as “his fun-loving personality, commitment to excellence and passion for the game have contributed to three Super Bowl titles on the field, and we're confident they will score big with our guests as well.”

Last year, the Chiefs' tight end lived out his childhood dream when he invested in the Six Flags at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio.

“To all my fellow theme park and amusement park lovers. I have some exciting news!!! Couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue the tradition and make Cedar Point and Six Flags even more special for the next generation of families!” Kelce wrote in the caption announcing his latest investment. “Excited to partner with JANA Partners as an investor in Six Flags. So crazy to even imagine this is real, but you gotta love it when life comes full circle.”