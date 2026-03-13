Madison Beer is head over heels for boyfriend Justin Herbert, which she displayed in a touching post on Instagram this week.

On March 10, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback celebrated his 28th birthday which Beer shared sweet photos to commemorate.

“I am so lucky to be yours,” Beer wrote in one caption, which showed him carrying her over a field, adding, “You are my dream come true …”

im not crying i just got a madison beer in my eye🥹…. pic.twitter.com/inKQ9nq7Eu — 🐇gian is still everything…🪽🤍 (@mbangelwings) March 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

She also added the infamous photo of Herbert shielding her from a basketball while they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game last year, “… life saver… love u so”

Madison Beer posts the viral moment of Justin Herbert saving her from the ball at the Lakers Game. 😭 “life saver” pic.twitter.com/6oQNzOsZQs — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) March 10, 2026

In a video of the NFL star, she wrote, “Happy birthday, baby boy.”

Madison Beer wishes our baby boy Justin Herbert a Happy Birthday in new Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/HT7imbuxTY — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) March 10, 2026

Beer recently opened up about how she is in relationships in an appearance on the Zach Sang Show podcast.

“Admittedly, I'm a co-dependent person, who I love really hard. And if you're someone who I fall in love with, I usually stay pretty attached to you for a long time. And I think that I will always have hope that things will work out, and get better. Obviously, there comes a point where you have to be like, ‘Enough is enough.' But I have a hard time with that,” Beer said on the podcast.

She added how she would go back to exes in the past, which prompted a lot of questions from her friends.

“I know that me and my ex-boyfriend, we would speak up and get back together, and our friends would always be like [What are you doing?] We just want to make it work. It's just like, when is it time? And especially when you get in the cycle of break up, back together, break up, back together. It's like, when does it feel like it's really, really done? It's a lot.”

While that is seemingly in the past for Beer, Herbert also shared how much he admired the singer for her birthday on March 5.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time,” Herbert wrote over a black-and-white photo of Beer giving him a kiss on the sidelines. “I love you so much. You've changed my life forever.”

The singer and NFL star began fueling romance rumors in August 2025 after he was seen visiting the “Reckless” songstress' video shoots. Since then, Beer has been spotted at several Chargers games cheering him on.