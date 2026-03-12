If you've watched WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently, you may notice his hair is longer than usual, which is something chief content officer (COO) Paul “Triple H” Levesque suggested.

During the latest episode of Impaulsive, featuring fellow wrestler Maxxine Dupri, Paul revealed that Triple H suggested he grow his hair out. Granted, it was a “light suggestion,” but Paul “took it way too seriously.”

“It was a very light suggestion that I took way too seriously, 'cause he's like, ‘Logan, would you ever consider growing your hair out? It creates movement,'” Paul revealed. “I was like, ‘Yeah, actually, I totally understand that.'”

Going forward, Paul said that he was going to focus on his “selling” of moves, which is the art of making other people's moves look good. With longer hair, the moves could look even more devastating.

Logan Paul's WWE appearance

Over his short career, Paul's appearance in WWE has not changed much. He usually wears gear with some combination of yellow, blue, and black. However, his hair has only changed marginally in that span.

Recently, he has been growing it out, likely due to Triple H's suggestion, and it is unknown how much longer Paul intends to have it grow.

Currently, Paul is part of The Vision faction. He is part of the current lineup, which also consists of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory. However, Breakker and Reed are currently on the shelf with injuries. Paul Heyman is the “Oracle” of the group.

Like him or not, Paul has become one of WWE's top stars in just a few years. He started as a part-time attraction, but he has since become a full-time member of the roster.

He is a former United States Champion, having beaten Rey Mysterio to win the belt. Paul held it for 273 days before losing it to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE.