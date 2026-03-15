Russell Wilson is already giving his son a taste of college life.

The Super Bowl champion was in full dad mode over the weekend when he took his son, Future, to see the University of Texas. Future is Wilson's wife, R&B singer Ciara's son, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash). In the video that the New York Giants quarterback shared on social media, he drove Future to the college and gave him a chance to bask in the Longhorn culture.

The father and son duo took a tour of a lecture hall, trophy room, the film room, and of course, checked out the athletics department for baseball and football. They even got a chance to meet head football coach Steve Sarkisian and baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.

“Well, what do you think?” Wilson asks Future. “I love Texas, man, this school is great,” he replies, looking out the window of the car. “I love the stadium, it's just great. Everything is bigger in Texas.”

“Hook’Em!” Fun time! Future’s first campus visit! @TexasLonghorns,” Wilson captioned the post.

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Future will be 12 in May, so he has a couple of years ahead of him before he actually attends college, but it's never too early to get started.

Wilson attended North Carolina State University (2008–2010) and the University of Wisconsin–Madison (2011) in his college career. The Giants quarterback is mostly known for his NFL career but he also has played in the MLB after getting drafted by the Baltimore Orioles after college. Additionally he did a stint for the minor leagues when he played for the Colorado Rockies organization in 2010 and 2011 and spring training for a couple of MLB teams in his career.

The 10-time Pro Bowler then played for the Seattle Seahawks for the majority of his career and winning a Super Bowl with them in 2014. He then played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and is now on the Giants.

In addition to Future, Wilson also shares Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess with Ciara whom he married in 2016.