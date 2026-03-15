Patrick Mahomes is taking it back to high school!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, back in high school to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. In the photo, Patrick is wearing his baseball uniform, and Brittany is wearing a school shirt. The second photo was the couple at their wedding as they were holding hands, and the last photo was a more recent one of them in their backyard in fall-esque outfits.

“My Day 1. Happy Anniversary!” Patrick captioned his Instagram post to Brittany on Thursday, March 12.

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Brittany also shared an Instagram post to commemorate the couple's special day. Her post consisted of a collection of photos from their wedding, with a mix of color and black-and-white photos.

“Growing with you, learning with you, inspiring with you, making babies with you, building this amazing life we have with you. All of it has been the best years of my life!” Brittany wrote. “I love you @patrickmahomes forever & ever. Here’s to many more years and memories.”

The couple has since grown their family, where their daughter, Sterling Skye, who was born Feb. 2021, was present in one of the photos, and she attended the wedding, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III born Nov. 2022, and daughter Golden Raye born Jan. 2025.

Brittany and Patrick met in high school and continued their love story throughout college where they were long distance. While Patrick pursued his a professional career in football and baseball at Texas Tech University. Brittany did the same for soccer at University of Texas. He was later drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. Patrick led the team to three Super Bowl wins and five total Super Bowl appearances. Despite not making the playoffs last season and suffering an ACL and LCL tear, Patrick is hopeful for what next season will bring.