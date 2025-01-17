Cam Newton got vulnerable on the latest episode of “Special Forces.” On this week's episode, Newton shared his financial struggles with no longer being in the NFL after not playing since 2021. The former New England Patriots quarterback has not officially retired but has not made an announcement that he will be returning to the field.

“I'm going into a different phase of my life that's going to require a different form of myself,” Newton said on the show. “Being in the NFL, everyone knows there's a large sum of money that comes to you in a short span of time and being away from the game for three years, those checks don't came in the same. Like I got eight kids.”

“It hurts me knowing that I can't provide like I once did. It hurts thinking that I'm Superman, but in reality, I'm just a man,” he added.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner has eight kids. His four oldest children — sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain and Cashmere Saint and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella– he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor. Proctor also has a daughter, Shakira, from another relationship.

Newton shares one child with LaReina Shaw — their son, Caesar. Shaw also has another son, Jaden, from another relationship.

Presently, Newton is dating Jasmin Brown. The pair began dating in 2022 and share a daughter together who was born in March 2024. The couple has not released the name of their daughter at this time.

While it has been a financial strain for Newton, he praised his previous accomplishments and the magnitude of work he has done for the sport.

“There's a famous quote that says in order to get something that you've never had, you go to do something that you've never done. At 35, I can literally say, ‘Okay now I'm getting prepared for this next chapter of my life,'” he said.

Newton is currently a regular contributor on ESPN's “First Take” and has his own podcast, “Funky Fridays with Cam Newton.”