LeBron James is setting examples on and off the court.

The four-time NBA champion revealed that he sets a special example for his daughter Zhuri, which starts right in their household.

“The way I treat her mother,” LeBron told reporters, per People, on Thursday, March 12, following the Los Angeles Lakers' 142-130 win over the Chicago Bulls. “The love that I have inside the family, the accountability that I have inside the family, the way I think I treat her mom and her grandmothers, my mom and my mother-in-law and her siblings.”

In addition to Zhuri, LeBron shares his two sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce, with his high school sweetheart, Savannah James, whom he married in 2014. The NBA star added that children learn a lot about who they'll become in the future by starting with the traits they embody at home.

“I think a lot of habits that kids have come from their households,” LeBron added. “A lot of love comes from their households. A lot of things that they can take with them as they get older and whatever the case may be, they learn in their households.”

LeBron shared that he is often told that his children are “so well-mannered” and “great kids,” which he admitted is “one of the best compliments” he and Savannah have received.

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“That's the greatest compliment we can get, and I just think the love that, my daughter [sees] how I treat her mom, and like I said, how I treat her grandmothers and how I treat the household,” he continued.

Last month, LeBron shared the uniqueness of having a daughter and how it's different approach to raising his two sons.

“It’s special, it’s special, it’s definitely softened me up over the last 11 years,” he said. “I had two boys to begin with but it’s special to have her. It’s a different type of love between girls and boys. It’s tough love when it comes to my boys. I yell at them and stuff whatever, you know they take it, they know how to approach it, it’s different, a little softer when I it’s my daughter.”