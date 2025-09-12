Canelo Álvarez doesn’t care who’s betting against him, even if it’s Jay-Z. In a recent interview with Speedy Morman for Complex, the Mexican boxing icon reflected on the time music mogul Jay-Z lost a quarter-million dollars wagering on Miguel Cotto to beat him in November 2015.

Álvarez won that bout by unanimous decision, handing Hov a very expensive lesson.

When asked about the satisfaction of making people regret their bets, Álvarez didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, because you know show them who’s the best,” he said. “When people talk a lot, or bad against you… the most satisfaction you need to have is like that. Show them you’re the best.”

Morman then pressed further, asking how it felt to take money directly from Jay-Z’s pocket. Álvarez smiled before delivering the line of the interview. “Yeah, he lose. Bad bet. I don’t care if he’s Jay-Z, or whatever. I don’t give a f-ck.”

With a net worth estimated at $2.5 billion in 2025, Jay-Z can stomach the loss. And Álvarez has earned the right to shrug off doubters. Out of 67 professional fights, the 34-year-old has racked up 63 wins, including 39 knockouts, alongside just two defeats and two draws.

Jay-Z’s betting streak continues

Álvarez isn’t the only one who has left Jay-Z empty-handed. The rapper’s latest foray into sports gambling cost him even more than his misfire against Canelo.

Before the 2025 NBA Finals tipped off, Hov wagered $1 million at Fanatics Sportsbook that the Oklahoma City Thunder would defeat the Indiana Pacers in five games. The odds were set at +230, meaning a win would have paid out $3.3 million.

But the bet unraveled almost instantly. Tyrese Haliburton stunned OKC with a game-winning shot in Game 1, putting the Thunder behind schedule and forcing them to attempt four straight wins. History wasn’t on Jay-Z’s side either. Teams that take Game 1 of the Finals go on to claim the title more than 70 percent of the time.

By the time the Pacers secured Game 3 at home, the dream was dead, and Jay-Z’s ticket became worthless.

For Álvarez, the message remains the same: legends don’t sweat who’s putting money down against them. For Jay-Z, the lesson might be to stop betting against fighters and franchises who have built their legacies on proving people wrong.