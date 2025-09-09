Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion continue to support one another, and this time it involves Jay-Z.

The couple who hard-launched their romance in July went to Atlantic City over the weekend, for the rap icon and Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance Casino Gala at the Ocean City Resort in Atlantic City. Megan didn't just attend the event, but the “WAP” rapper is auctioning off a private performance, according to TMZ.

REFORM's mission is to “transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing,” according to the site's mission statement. Hov is a founding partner, and Rubin is a co-chair of the non-profit. The organization began in 2019 due to the re-imprisonment of rapper Meek Mill, who is a co-chair.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation manages Megan but according to the outlet, that's not the only reason she attended the event. TMZ reports that Hov and Rubin were very supportive of her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion support one another

Ever since the four-time NBA champion and three-time Grammy-winning rapper began dating, they have been by one another's sides. They've been sharing their date activities, such as fishing, golfing, and attending events together. The couple made their red carpet debut for Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

Thompson didn't hold back on how he felt about the rap star when asked on the red carpet.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

Megan also served up a compliment to Thompson.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.